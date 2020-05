After being postponed from early June to July 11th, there's still hope for the 2020 Shrine Bowl in Kearney. Lincoln High head coach Mark Macke, who will be coaching the North team, is still optimistic the game will be played.

"We're hopeful we can play it, I guess no one really knows. We're hoping we can get it in. We're thankful that it wasn't just cancelled and who knows, if it happens, it happens and if it doesn't, we understand why," said Macke.