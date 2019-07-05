Marc Boehm steps down as Executive Associate Athletic Director at the University of Nebraska

Marc Boehm, Executive Associate Athletic Director since 2003 for the University of Nebraska, stepped down on Friday.

“I have made the difficult decision to step down from my position to pursue an exciting opportunity," Boehm said. "The past 16 years have been a dream come true, and I am very appreciative to have worked with so many talented individuals. Janelle and I would like to thank UNL and the athletic department for so many great friendships and memories. During these years our sons, Broderick and Christian have graduated from the University of Nebraska, and our youngest, Lukas will be entering UNL this fall. As we move on to the next chapter in our lives, the one thing that will remain constant is our love for Nebraska. GBR!”