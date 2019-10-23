Martinez's health improving, remains questionable vs. Indiana

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez practiced on Wednesday, as the Huskers prepared for their upcoming game against Indiana. Martinez wore a brace on his knee, following an injury suffered on October 5th. The sophomore QB did not play in the Huskers' most recent game against Minnesota.

"He looks pretty good out there," Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. "He (is) moving around better than he was last week so we are hopeful. All the quarterbacks are taking reps and we will kind of see on game day who is ready to go but we have faith in whichever quarterback is out there."

Noah Vedral, who started in Marintez's place at Minnnesota, also practiced on Wednesday. Vedral was 'dinged up' against the Golden Gophers.