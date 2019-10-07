Martinez's status uncertain, Vedral ready if needed

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is day-to-day with a knee injury for the Huskers' upcoming game against Minnesota. Martinez was hurt in the third quarter against Northwestern when he landed awkwardly at the end of a run. Martinez left the game and did not return.

In Martinez's absence, Noah Vedral took over at quarterback in the fourth quarter on Saturday, completing 2-of-5 passes. Vedral worked with the Huskers' first-string offense on Monday. The sophomore QB says he'll be ready if needed against Minnesota.