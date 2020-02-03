Maxx Mayfield leaves legacy at Lincoln East

Lincoln East senior Maxx Mayfield has a chance to make history for the Spartan wrestling program. Wrestling at 160, Mayfield has a chance to win three state championships with Lincoln East.

With a 45-0 record this season, Mayfield is on a mission to close out his high school career right.

"It's going to be really cool but it's going to be sad too because I love wrestling at East and once I win it, if I do win, it's going to be all over and I think it's going to hit pretty hard because we have a great culture here. It's going to be bitter sweet," said Mayfield, the Northwestern University commit.

State individual wrestling gets underway Feb. 20th in Omaha.