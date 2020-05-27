McMillan stars on "The Titan Games"

Chantae McMillan knows about intense competition. She says participating in "The Titan Games" ranks near the top of her career's challenges.

"You see the pain on my face," McMillan said. "It was hard. We're putting full effort in."

McMillan is one of 32 competitors in the second season of the primetime television series. "The Titan Games" puts athletes in various obstacle courses and physical challenges, which McMillan describes as "ridiculously hard." During Monday's season premiere, McMillan won her head-to-head battle and then defeated two-time gold medal-winning boxer Claressa Shields to earn the title of Titan.

"I was nervous," McMillan said. "I was shaking watching it even though I know the outcome."

McMillan is one of three former Huskers competing in The Titan Games. The other competitors are Jessie Graff and Dr. Jamie (Borg) Seeman, who McMillan defeated on Monday. The show was taped in February in Atlanta, according to McMillan. She says she was approached about participating in 2019 and attended a tryout before advancing to The Titan Games.

McMillan was a four-time Big 12 track and field champion at Nebraska. In 2012, she qualified for the Summer Olympics in the heptathalon.

McMillan says she is training for the 2021 Olympics in Tokoyo. She was focusing exclusively on the javelin.