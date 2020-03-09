Meet Matt Lubick

Last season, Matt Lubick watched Nebraska football games on television. Now he holds one of the most important roles on staff.

Lubick is the Huskers' new offensive coordinator. He was hired over the off-season after the program mutually parted ways with Troy Walters.

Lubick's first practice with the Huskers was on Monday. He says its an honor to coach at a prestigious program like Nebraska. Lubick previously coached at Oregon, where he served as the Ducks' play-caller. Lubick and Scott Frost worked together in Eugene before Frost left to become the head coach at UCF.