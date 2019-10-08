Megan Miller making her mark through serving

For a team with no seniors the Huskers are sitting 11-2 on the season.

Part of their success comes from sophomore Megan Miller who is second on the team in aces.

Miller has played in each of the 13 games this season. She's recorded 98 digs.

She had a season high 4 aces against ucla earlier this season.

Serving has been an Achilles heel for the Huskers. They're coming off a loss to Wisconsin where they had 0 aces and 10 serving errors.

Miller prides herself on being able to attack and score for the team by serving.

"That's the one thing that I have complete control over that. It’s just me and the ball, so I’m trying to do everything I can to continue to get points and that's my one way I can continue to make points, so I’ve just been getting after it," said Megan Miller sophomore DS/L.

The Huskers host Michigan State on Friday night and Michigan on Sunday.

