Miami Bound: Lincoln High's Gony signs with Hurricanes

in 2017, Lincoln High's Nyagoa Gony became the Links' first Division-I women's basketball signee in 17 years. Two seasons later, her sister is following suit. Nyayongah Gony on Wednesday signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Miami.

Gony is a 4-star prospect that averaged 11 points and 9 rebounds as a junior at Lincoln High. The 6-foot, 3-inch forward was an All-City and All-State selection. She held scholarship offers from Nebraska, Louisville, Florida State and Purdue. Gony chose Miami with hopes of being a key contributor for the Hurricanes.

Gony is ranked among the top 100 prospects nationally.