Nebraska defensive specialist Megan Miller plans to transfer after two years with the Huskers. Miller was a regular contributor for the Big Red. She appeared in 62 matches, including playing in every set during her sophomore campaign.

Miller recorded more than 400 digs and 40 aces at Nebraska. She is the fourth player to leave the program this off-season. Capri Davis, Anezka Szabo and Chen Abramovich also plan to continue their college careers elsewhere.