Mills makes impact on football community

If it's a Friday night in the fall, Bobby Mills is on the sideline. With his clipboard and pen in hand, the man nicknamed "1000 Yard Guy" lives for high school football.

"I want to spend the rest of my life giving back to high school football or high school sports in general for all the pleasure it's brought me over the years," says Mills, the 70-year-old from Columbus, Nebraska.

He's been attending games since he was a kid and has seen generations of players. From fans and officials, to coaches and players, Mills has made an impact on several communities.