Miramontez, Brandt selected in NWSL College Draft

Two Nebraska soccer players were drafted during the 2020 NWSL College Draft at the Baltimore Convention Center on Thursday.

Sinclaire Miramontez (North Carolina Courage, 27th overall pick) and Meg Brandt (Reign FC, 34th overall pick) were each selected, as the NWSL announced its 36 picks. Nebraska was one of eight schools to have multiple selections in the 2020 draft.

Miramontez, a third-round pick to the North Carolina Courage, started 76 games at Nebraska over the last four years and scored five career goals, while tallying one career assist. A three-time All-Big Ten selection, Miramontez also earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors in 2016. In addition, she was a two-time All-Region pick and was named to the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List.

Brandt, a fourth-round pick to Reign FC (located in Tacoma, Wash.), started 77 of her 80 appearances at Nebraska over the last four seasons. She netted 12 career goals and dished out seven career assists. In 2019, Brandt led the Husker offense in nearly every statistical category, including goals (3) and points (6). A member of the Big Ten All-Tournament Team in 2018, Brandt achieved third-team All-Big Ten status in 2017 and made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2016.

With the addition of Miramontez and Brandt, the Husker soccer program has produced seven NWSL draftees since the league was formed in 2012. Those players include Jordan Jackson (2014), Ari Romero (2014), Jaycie Johnson (2017), Caroline Flynn (2017) and Haley Hanson (2018).

The NWSL was preceded by Women’s Professional Soccer, which existed from 2009 to 2012. NU had four players make professional rosters in the WPS, including Karina LeBlanc (2009), Christine Latham (2009), Sharolta Nonen (2009) and Carly Peetz (2010). Eleven former Huskers played in the WUSA, a league that ran from 2000 to 2003.