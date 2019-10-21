Monday Media: Coming off bye week, Huskers discuss Hoosiers

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost and Husker football players met with members of the media at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon to kick off Indiana week. The Huskers host the Hoosiers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CT) in a game televised nationally by BTN.

(Source: Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska enters the week with a 4-3 overall record, and a 2-2 Big Ten mark coming out of a bye week. The Hoosiers are 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference following a 34-28 win at Maryland last Saturday.