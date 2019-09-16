Monday Media: Huskers turn attention to Big Ten play

Nebraska Coach Scott Frost and Husker football players met with members of the media at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon to kick off Illinois week. The Huskers open Big Ten play on Saturday when they visit the Fighting Illini on Saturday at 7 p.m. (CT) in a game televised nationally by BTN.

Nebraska and Illinois have a history of opening league play against each other. Since their first meeting as Big Ten opponents in 2013, the Huskers have opened conference play against Illinois four times in seven seasons. Nebraska is 5-1 against the Illini since joining the Big Ten Conference.