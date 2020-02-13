NBA Champion Terry visits Lincoln

Jason Terry spent 19 years playing basketball in the NBA. Now he's coaching the game he loves. Terry is the head girls basketball coach at North Dallas Adventist Academy, which is competing in Lincoln this week. NDAA is participating in the annual Union College Spring Tournament.

"Playing in this gym this brings back memories," Terry said of Union College's 'Thunderdome.' "The gym is rustic. It just smells like basketball."

Terry says this is his first visit to Nebraska. His team is undefeated this season and favored to win the Union College Spring Tournament. The four-day event attracts teams from across the globe. A school from Denmark is among the 29 teams participating.

