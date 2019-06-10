NCAA baseball tournament: 2019 College World Series

The 2019 College World series has its eight teams. Auburn and Arkansas both won in routs on Monday to become the final two teams to advance from the Super Regionals.

Auburn beat North Carolina, 14-7, after scoring 13 runs in the first inning. Later, Arkansas beat Ole Miss, 14-1. The two join Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt in the CWS field.

All-time NCAA wins leader Mike Martin will have a chance to go out in grand style after his Seminoles, a regional 3-seed, swept LSU in Baton Rouge on a Drew Mendoza walk-off single in the 12th inning Sunday.

Michigan took down No. 1 overall seed UCLA in Game 3 to advance to its first CWS since 1984. UCLA is the seventh top team to fail to reach Omaha since national seeds were introduced in 1999.

The Red Raiders return to the CWS thanks to a go-ahead 3-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning off the bat of Kurt Wilson against Oklahoma State. In Nashville, Vanderbilt closed out Duke in a 13-2 Game 3 rout, one night after Kumar Rocker's historic no-hitter.

Mississippi State easily dispatched Stanford 8-1 Sunday night to close out a two-game sweep in Starkville. MSU will play in its second straight College World Series.

Sixty-four teams were selected to the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament, split into 16 four-team regionals. Each regional was double-elimination from May 31-June 3. Sixteen teams advanced to eight two-team Super Regionals, played June 7-10.



