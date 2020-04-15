NCC school unite in "Beacon of Light" tribute

At 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, eight schools in the Nebraska Capitol Conference turned on the lights at their respective football fields. The tribute was titled "Beacon of Light" in honor of the 2020 senior class. The group is unable to finish its athletic career, due to COVID-19 cancelling all spring sports.

At Ashland-Greenwood, a few families parked their vehicles beyond Memorial Stadium to watch the 20-minute event. Bluejays head coach Ryan Thompson also drove up toward the field moments before the lights turned on.

"We understand this is a tough time for them," Thompson said. "This wasn't how it was supposed to end for any senior."