NPHS wins District Golf, Baylee Steele finishes first after playoff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School wins the District A-2 Team Title Monday at the Lake Maloney Golf Course. NPHS golfer, Baylee Steele, finished first after defeating her teammate, Karsen Morrison in a playoff on the first hole. Steele won the hole on a birdie.
1. Baylee Steele (11), North Platte, 74
2. Karsen Morrison (9), North Platte, 74
3. Erica Lee (9), Omaha Burke, 82
4. Maya Lashley (11), North Platte, 83
5. Scarlett Wedergren (12), Omaha Marian, 84
6. Ava Matthies (12), Omaha Marian, 85
7. Summer Christiansen (10), Elkhorn South, 87
8. Ashley Warner (12), Columbus, 91
9. Maggie Lashley (12), North Platte, 91
10. Jacey Hughes (10), Columbus, 92
T10. Ashley Tackett (11), Elkhorn South, 92
T10. Jeslynn Baumgart (10), Omaha Marian, 92
North Platte's 5th Golfer:
Abbigail Jones NPHS 102
Team Results: (Top three teams advance to state tournament)
North Platte -- 322
Omaha Marian -- 356
Elkhorn South -- 367
Qualifying Teams:
North Platte, 322
Coach: Matt Kaminski
Baylee Steele (11), 74
Karsen Morrison (9), 74
Maya Lashley (11), 83
Maggie Lashley (12), 91
Abbigail Jones (9), 102
Omaha Marian, 356
Coach: Robert Davis
Scarlett Wedergren (12), 84
Ava Matthies (12), 85
Jeslynn Baumgart (10), 92
Sophia Morehouse (10), 95
Adelaide Witte (10), WD
Elkhorn South, 367
Coach: Mimi Ramsbottom
Summer Christiansen (10), 87
Ashley Tackett (11), 92
Ellen Payne (12), 94
Lanie Rubin (10), 94
Hannah Lefler (10), 96
Individual Qualifiers:
Omaha Burke
Coach: Larry Seitz
Erica Lee (9), 82
Columbus
Coach: Anne Robertson
Ashley Warner (12), 91
Columbus
Coach: Anne Robertson
Jacey Hughes (10), 92