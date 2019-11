High School Football Finals

The 2019 NSAA Football Finals are Friday, November 22 in Kearney for Class D6. Class D1, D2 and B are in Lincoln on Monday, November 25. Class C1, C2 and A play Tuesday, November, 26 in Lincoln.

The matchups are as follows:

Class A Finals:

Omaha Westside vs Bellevue West

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7:15 p.m.

University of Nebraska - Memorial Stadium

Class B Finals:

Omaha Skutt Catholic vs Scottsbluff

Monday, Nov. 25, 7:15 p.m.

University of Nebraska - Memorial Stadium

Class C1 Finals

Pierce vs Wahoo

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10:15 a.m.

University of Nebraska - Memorial Stadium

Class C2 Finals

Oakland-Craig vs Sutton

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2:45 p.m.

University of Nebraska - Memorial Stadium

Class D1 Finals

Osceola-High Plains vs Burwell

Monday, Nov. 25, 10:15 a.m.

University of Nebraska - Memorial Stadium

Class D2 Finals

Pleasanton vs Humphrey St. Francis

Monday, Nov. 25, 2:45 p.m.

University of Nebraska - Memorial Stadium

Class D6 Finals

McCool Junction vs Harvard

Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

UNK- Cope Stadium