NU Wrestling spices up experience for Penn State dual

The No. 7 Nebraska wrestling team welcomes two Big Ten opponents to Lincoln this weekend, facing off against No. 2 Penn State in a high-stakes dual on Friday night before grappling with Michigan State on Sunday afternoon. Friday's action will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised by BTN (with streaming available on the Fox Sports App) while Sunday's matchup starts at 2 p.m. and can be streamed online via BTN+ (subscription required).

The Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-0 Big Ten) have won eight of the last nine NCAA Championships. Despite season-ending injuries to both 2019 NCAA Champion Anthony Cassar (HWT) and Kent State graduate transfer and 2018 NCAA Championships third-place finisher Kyle Conel (197), Penn State has continued its on-mat success. Their lone loss of the 2019-20 campaign came at the hands of then-No. 6 Arizona State, a 19-18 setback during which PSU forfeited a match, giving the Sun Devils six critical team points.

Michigan State (5-5, 1-3 Big Ten) is coming off their first conference victory, a 36-0 blanking of Maryland on Jan. 19. The Spartans' lineup features ranked wrestlers No. 20 Jake Tucker (157) and No. 17 Cam Caffey (184), who have a combined record of 22-6 on the season. MSU wrestles Clarion in East Lansing, Mich., on Jan. 24 before their matchup with the Huskers on Jan. 26.

The Huskers (5-2, 0-2 Big Ten), meanwhile, are looking to snap a two-meet losing streak. NU is coming off a 26-6 setback at Iowa, a matchup which saw seven bouts decided by three points or less. Of those seven decisions, only one involved a Husker grappler getting his hand raised in victory. Bright spots for the Big Red included two top-five upsets, as Chad Red Jr. (141) was a 6-2 winner over then-No. 5 Max Murin and Eric Schultz (197) was a 3-1 victor over then-No. 5 Jacob Warner.

Friday's dual marks the return of the Pepsi Pack the House promotion, featuring $1 admission and $1 Pepsi products. Sunday's dual will be part of Tumble N' Rumble, a combined event featuring the Nebraska wrestling and men's gymnastics teams competing simultaneously. There will also be a giveaway on Sunday, with free t-shirts being given to the first 500 fans and free pop sockets given to the first 300 fans.