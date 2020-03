Clay Reimers scored 29 points to help Nebraska Wesleyan defeat Webster in the first round of the NCAA Division-III Men's Basketball Tournament. The Lincoln East grad shot 9-of-14 from the floor and added some clutch free throws late in the game.

The Prairiewolves played on Friday without ARC Player of the Year Nate Schimonitz.

Nebraska Wesleyan advances to face Washington University on Saturday at Snyder Arena. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.