NWU climbs to #7 in national rankings

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team moved up to two spots this week to No. 7 in week nine of the D3hoops.com NCAA III Top 25 poll that was released on Monday night (Feb. 3). The Prairie Wolves received 471 total points to climb two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 this week.

Swarthmore, with a 19-0 record, is still the No. 1 ranked team but two other school’s received first place votes. St. John’s is ranked No. 1 with three first place votes and Randolph-Macon is third and also received a first place vote. St. John’s is 19-1 overall and their lone loss came to NWU in the season opener. Rounding out the top five is St. Thomas and Wittenberg.

Nebraska Wesleyan is 18-2 overall and has won eight straight games. The Prairie Wolves are a perfect 11-0 in American Rivers Conference play to hold a three-game advantage in the league standings.

The Prairie Wolves play at second place Coe College on Wednesday night (Feb. 5) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A win would secure at least a share of the American Rivers regular season championship, giving NWU a fourth straight league title.