After a slow start, the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team wasn't able to recover as the Prairie Wolves were defeated by Washington University, 79-58. NWU is eliminated from the NCAA Division III men's tournament.

Battling through injury, NWU senior guard Nate Schimonitz scored seven points, putting him over the 2,000-point mark for his career.

Members of the senior class finish their Nebraska Wesleyan careers with 100 victories, the best four-year stretch in program history.