As the sun set, Nebraska Wesleyan coaches and players took the field Thursday night. The Prairiewolves held their first practice at Abel Stadium on a cool August night.

NWU is coming off a 3-7 season in which the Prairiewolves finished 7th in the American Rivers Conference. Thursday's practice featured one of the largest freshmen classes in program history. 70 newcomers are on the Nebraska Wesleyan roster this season.