The Nebraska Wesleyan basketball team defeated Simpson College on Wednesday, 86-64, at Snyder Arena. It was the Prairiewolves first home game in over a month.

Nate Schimonitz scored a game-high 24 points while Jack Hiller added 16. As a team, NWU shot 57 percent from the floor.

Nebraska Wesleyan now owns a 12-2 record (5-0 ARC). The Prairiewolves host Luther College on Saturday.