NWU senior advocates for athletes, leads charge in NCAA ruling

When the NCAA ruled in favor of extending eligibility for spring student-athletes, Braly Keller wasn't surprised. Keller has worked closely with the NCAA as the chairman of the NCAA Division-III Student-Athlete Advisory Commmittee (SAAC). He's attended conferences at the NCAA headquarters, and also regularly corresponds with various officials in college athletics. Keller says his role on the D-III SAAC is to share the thoughts and concerns of student-athletes across the nation.

"Being a student-athlete is really important," Keller said. "Having that experience of competing is key."

The NCAA Division-III SAAC consists of 44 members. They represent nearly 200,000 student-athletes. Keller has served on the SAAC over the last 19 months.

"National SAAC's position at all times is to best represent our student-athletes across the country," Keller said. "We definitely feel for all the student-athletes, especially competing in spring sports and the seniors."

When all championships were canceled on March 12, the NCAA quickly ruled to extend eligibility of spring student-athletes at the Division-III level. In fact, the decision was announced the following day. The process was much lengthier for Division-I, as scholarships, financial aid, roster sizes, and additional factors were discussed.

"I was really relieved," Keller said of the NCAA maintaining its stance to extend eligibility at all levels.

Keller competes in both football and swimming at Nebraska Wesleyan. He's a senior majoring in mathematics education.