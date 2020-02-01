NWU stays unbeaten at home, throttles Dubuque

LINCOLN, Neb. #9 Nebraska Wesleyan got 27 points and 12 assists from Nate Schimonitz as the Prairie Wolves beat Dubuque on Saturday, 92-66.

 