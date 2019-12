Trevor Johnson was an All-American player at Nebraska Wesleyan. On Wednesday, he was back in Snyder Arena as an opposing head coach. Johnson now leads Buena Vista's men's basketball program, which brought an 8-0 record to Lincoln.

Johnson's squad built an early lead, but couldn't withstand a first-half surge by the Prairiewolves. Nate Schimonitz scored a game-high 26 points and Clay Reimers added 15 for NWU (8-1).