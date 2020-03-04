NWU's Navratil lands on ARC All-Conference first team

Nebraska Wesleyan senior guard Caitlin Navratil was named to the 2019-20 American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball 1st-Team All-Conference team when the selections were announced on Wednesday (March 4).

Navratil (Littleton, Colo.) becomes a three-time 1st-Team All-Conference selection and receives her fourth straight All-Conference honor. She was also 1st-Team All-American Rivers in 2019, All-IIAC in 2018 and 2nd-Team All-IIAC in 2017.

She led the American Rivers Conference in scoring, marking the third consecutive year Navratil has been the leading scorer in the conference. Her scoring average of 23.6 points per game ranks 4th in NCAA III women’s basketball. She also ranked 18th in the country in minutes played per game.

Navratil finished with 567 points this year breaking her own record for points in a season. She scored in double figures in 22 of 24 games, including 17 games of 20+ points and five games of over 30 points. Navratil was 4th in the conference in assists, 5th in steals, 4th in field goal percentage and 5th in made 3-pointers.

She becomes the first player in NWU women’s basketball history to become a 3-time 1st-Team All-Conference performer.

Navratil leaves Nebraska Wesleyan as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,940 points, over 400 points more than any other player in school history. She had the top two single season scoring totals of all-time. Navratil set the career record for assists with 336 and was 2nd all-time in steals with 250. Her 40.3 three-point shooting percentage is the best in program history and her 163 made 3-pointers is 2nd all-time. She was also the 3rd best career free throw shooter making 81.8% at the line.

Emma Gerdes from Wartburg College was the American Rivers MVP for a second straight year, while Laura Hamilton of Luther College was the A-R-C Defensive Player of the Year for a third straight season.

Nebraska Wesleyan finished the 2019-20 season with a 7-17 overall record. The Prairie Wolves were 8th in the American Rivers Conference at 3-13.