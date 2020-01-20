NWU's Schimonitz earns ARC Player of the Week honors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Nebraska Wesleyan University senior men’s basketball player Nate Schimonitz was named American Rivers Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week for the fourth time this season when he received the recognition on Monday (Jan. 20). He was also selected the Conference Male Athlete of the Week.

Schimonitz (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep) had a huge week averaging 31.5 points in two conference victories, while shooting 74.3 percent from the field. He also averaged 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in the week.

On Saturday at Central, Schimonitz was 13-15 from the field, a perfect 4-4 on 3-pointers and 2-2 at the free throw line to finish with 32 points. He missed only two shot attempts, ending the game at 86.7 percent shooting while dishing out seven assists.

Earlier in the week, he scored 31 points in a win over Coe College, making the game-clinching shot in the final seconds to defeat the Kohawks. He was 13-20 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds in the win.

He is now averaging 27.0 points per game this season to rank 6th in NCAA III basketball in scoring. Schimonitz has scored over 30 points in six different games throughout the year.

Schimonitz has now won Conference Player of the Week honors nine times during his career.

His 1,774 career points rank him 5th on the NWU all-time scoring list. He ranks 9th all-time with 419 career assists.

Nebraska Wesleyan is next in action on Saturday (Jan. 25) when they host Wartburg College at 7 pm.