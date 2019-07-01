Nate Lashley wins Rocket Mortgage Classic for first PGA Tour win

Western Nebraska native and Mitchell grad Nate Lashley played steady golf at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit throughout the week. He was rewarded for his strong play with his first ever PGA Tour title on Sunday.

Lashley who was the last person to make the tournament due to an injury made his opportunity count finishing at 25 under for the four rounds to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He becomes the first ever winner for the new event and claims the over one million dollar purse.

The win also sends him into his second straight major of the year the British Open in a couple weeks. Lashley also moves in firm position to moving into the season ending Fed Ex Cup Playoffs.

The 36-year-old Lashley's parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash 15 years ago. He dabbled in real estate after graduating from the University of Arizona, quit playing professional golf several years ago and resumed playing in the PGA Tour's minor leagues.

