Nebraska Baseball hosts Kansas at Haymarket Park

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team took an early 1-0 lead, but allowed seven runs in the last five innings to fall to Kansas, 7-1, in a 12-inning exhibition game at Hawks Field on Saturday afternoon.

Spencer Schwellenbach put the Huskers on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first when he blasted a solo home run to left center field. It was one of eight hits for the Big Red on the day.

Starting pitcher Colby Gomes tossed 2.0 no-hit scoreless innings as one of 11 Husker pitchers to make an appearance against the Jayhawks. The two teams held each other scoreless during innings 2 through 7, as Cade Povich, Max Schreiber, Caleb Feekin, Sayer Diederich and Trey Kissack each threw 1.0 scoreless frame.

Kansas took its first lead of the game in the top of the eighth with a pair of runs. NU allowed three hits, including a home run, during the frame. In the bottom of the eighth, Drew Gilin laced a leadoff double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. But he remained stranded, as each of the next three Husker batters produced outs.

KU tacked on one run in the top of the ninth on a solo home run. Seeking to trim the deficit, Keegan Watson hit a one-out single up the middle before advancing to second on a groundout. He made it to third on a wild pitch, but remained stranded.

The Jayhawks plated one run in the top of the 10th to extend their lead to 4-1. In the bottom of the 10th, Leighton Banjoff and Luke Roskam managed back-to-back singles to open the frame. However, three consecutive outs kept the Big Red from scoring.

Kansas added three runs on three hits in the top of the 12th to extend their lead to 7-1.

