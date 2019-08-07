Nebraska Fall Camp - Practice #5

Wednesday marked the fifth practice of fall camp for the Nebraska football team. The Huskers worked out inside the Hawks Championship Center in the morning.

Sophomore I-Back Maurice Washington was in attendance and participated, while injured center Cam Jurgens was limited during practice. The workout seemed to be upbeat with music echoing throughout the practice facility.

Second-year head coach Scott Frost paced from drill to drill. Frost was seen throwing passes to his players during pre-practice warmups.

