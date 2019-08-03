Nebraska Fall Camp: Battle at Center continues

Day two of the Fall Camp is in the books for Nebraska and there’s no debate on who’s going to be the starting quarterback. What’s not clear is who’s going to be snapping Adrian Martinez the ball. There’s some pretty big position battles going on at Hawks Championship Center, and one of them is for the center position.

Scott Frost says that Will Farniok of Sioux Falls will be getting first team snaps at center. This as Beatrice-native Cam Jurgens recovers from an injury. There’s others in the mix and a guard sliding to center is in the cards.

"Whoever wins that job no matter who it is, I think that they're more than capable of playing at this level and whoever is his backup, needs to be ready because at any moment, something could happen," Brenden Jaimes said.

Three have a shot at that starting spot, but regardless it will be someone young. Farniok and Jurgens are both Redshirt freshmen. Cross County grad Hunter Miller is in the mix as well.