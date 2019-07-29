2019 Nebraska Football Fan Day on Thursday

Nebraska fans are reminded that this Thursday evening will be the 2019 Nebraska Football Fan Day presented by U.S. Cellular, with the event held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Fan Day is annually the best opportunity for fans to meet and greet the Nebraska football players, coaches and staff before kickoff.

Traffic flow for lines for players will be will be similar to last season. All players will be seated on the field near the West sideline, with lines running across the field from East to West. Assistant coaches will be seated with their respective position groups.

A more detailed map is attached. An event staff member will be stationed near each line to indicate where fans need to line up. Event staff members at the end of long lines will also do their best to advise fans on whether or not they will make it through a line during the Fan Day time window.

Fans will be able to enter Memorial Stadium through Gates 3 (SW) and 24 (SE) with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Nebraska’s Clear Bag Policy is not in effect for Fan Day, but all fans and carry-in items are subject to inspection.

Autograph cards with a full 2019 roster, 2019 team posters, schedule cards and other items will be available for fans.

Following the completion of Fan Day at 7:30 p.m., fans will be asked to allow players and football staff to leave the field to continue their schedule for the day as the team prepares for its first practice on Friday morning. Fans may exit through Gates 3, 11, 15 and 24.

Coach Frost will be located inside the Osborne Athletic Complex near the weight room, and as a reminder that line will be open only to selected Husker JV team members. Husker JV team members that have been selected to be a part of Coach Frost’s autograph line have been notified by the Nebraska Athletic Marketing Office.

Once JV team members have made it through Coach Frost’s line, they will return to the field through the game-day tunnel walk path. Husker JV team members should contact the Athletic Marketing Office if they have Fan Day questions.

The Osborne Athletic Complex will not be open to the general public during Fan Day. Fans will have access to restrooms on the ground level, near gates 2, 15 and 24.

Water and Pepsi products will be for sale on the field with two locations along the East sideline. A Husker Fan Shop location with the latest adidas apparel and other merchandise will be located on the East sideline near the 50, while a Marketing tent will be available in the middle of the field.

Parking will be available for fans in lots on campus around Memorial Stadium for a charge of $5.