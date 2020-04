The 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will not take place on its originally scheduled date. The game, slated for June 6th, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Game organizers say they hope to re-schedule the game for a later date. The contest, which will be held in Kearney, cannot be played any later than July 31st.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl brings together the state's best high school football players.