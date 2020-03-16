Nebraska Spring Game postponed, likely will not happen

Nebraska's spring football game will not happen on April 18th, according to Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos. He made the announcement on the Husker Sports Network Monday evening. Moos indicated that the likelihood of the Red vs. White Scrimmage being played is doubtful.

"I think in a perfect world," Moos said, "If we can get our arms around the virus and people can start to feel comfortable in our environment, maybe we could get those thirteen practices back."

All athletic activities on Nebraska campus are currently suspended, due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Moos says student-athletes are encouraged to stay on campus with the University going to online classes. Moos estimates half of the student-athletes are still in Lincoln.

