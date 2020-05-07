Nebraska Volleyball adds grad transfer

The Nebraska volleyball program and head coach John Cook announced the addition of Missouri transfer Kayla Caffey to the Huskers' 2020 roster on Thursday. Caffey, a 6-0 middle blocker, completed two seasons with the Tigers and earned her bachelor's degree and will be a graduate transfer for the Huskers this fall with two years of eligibility remaining.

"Kayla will bring a lot of offensive firepower to our team," Cook said. "She was one of the leading hitters in the SEC and we like the fact that she's a graduate student and has a lot of experience. She played at a storied high school program, Mother McAuley in Chicago. She's got an offensive-oriented game and is very athletic. We're excited about the impact she can make with our team."

Caffey earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education at Missouri and will pursue a master's degree in elementary education at Nebraska. In 2019, Caffey ranked second in the SEC and ninth nationally with a .408 overall hitting percentage during the season. Her .417 hitting percentage in SEC play also ranked second in the conference. Caffey averaged 1.77 kills per set and had a team-high 82 blocks for the Tigers last year, who went 22-8 and were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by the Huskers at the Devaney Center.

Caffey had a career-high 13 kills on .684 hitting in a Nov. 8 win against Alabama. She had 12 matches where she hit .400 or better and had a career-high six blocks three times during her sophomore season.

After redshirting in her first year at Missouri in 2016, Caffey was an SEC All-Freshman honoree in her first season of competition in 2017. She ranked fifth in the SEC with 130 total blocks and put up 105 kills on .366 hitting during SEC play. She had a historic match against Ole Miss with 10 kills on .909 hitting, which tied the second-best single-match efficiency in Missouri history. Caffey received a medical redshirt after missing all of the 2018 season with a leg injury.

Caffey starred at powerhouse Mother McAuley High School in Chicago before her collegiate career. She was ranked the No. 71 overall prospect in PrepVolleyball.com's Class of 2016 Senior Aces. Caffey received Under Armour All-America honorable mention after her 2015-16 senior season and was named the Daily Southtown - Chicago Tribune Player of the Year. As a senior captain, Caffey had 286 kills on .461 hitting with 98 total blocks. She helped Mother McAuley win a 2013 Illinois state championship and garnered national attention after being named to USA Volleyball's Women's Junior National A2 Team.

On the club circuit with Michio Chicago Volleyball Academy, Caffey shined at two premier national tournaments, earning all-tournament honors at the 2016 Asics Challenge and MVP honors at the 2015 Blenbard East 24th Annual Tournament.