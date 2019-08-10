Nebraska Volleyball practice underway

Practice begins Saturday for John Cook and the Nebraska Volleyball team. The goal is pretty simple, get back to the Final Four.

Last season's runner-up features no seniors on the roster. The team may be young, but it is talented. Six freshman will be led by Captains Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins.

Cook enters his 20th year as Head Coach and says this team has potential.

"I really like this team, we have some competitors on it," Cook said. "And they hate to lose and anytime you have a group like that, that's a fun group to coach. We went to Asia, they didn't bat an eye. I never heard one complaint the whole trip. Again, this is the fifth time we've went and all the other times I threatened to send people home from China or Japan. They're a very close-knit group and they've worked really hard so we have a shot."

Nebraska opens up the season Friday August 30 when it hosts Creighton at the Devaney Center.