Nebraska Wesleyan to host NCAA Division-III Tournament opening round games

Nebraska Wesleyan players and coaches knew they would be in the NCAA Division-III Men's Basketball Tournament. Still, there were anxious moments at Snyder Arena on Monday morning. The Prairiewolves were one of the last teams announced in the 64-team field.

Cheers erupted when announcers said: "The 2018 National Champions..." The announcement was followed by NWU's pairing for the tournament. Dale Wellman's team will face Webster University (MO) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska Wesleyan earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament by winning the American Rivers Conference