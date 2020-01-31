Nebraska baseball players meet hundreds of fans

It was a fun night inside the Hawks Championship Center Friday night.

It was a fun night inside the Hawks Championship Center Friday night. For the first time this year fans were able to meet the Husker baseball team.

There were autographs, whiffle ball, face painting plus, a chance to meet Will Bolt.

The first-year head coach and his players were entertaining fans for more two hours at Fan Fest.

Hundreds showed up as excitement builds for the upcoming season which starts in two weeks.

