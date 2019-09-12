Nebraska baseball ushers in Will Bolt era with first practice.

For the first time ever we get to see the Will Bolt Nebraska baseball team Thursday afternoon.

It was also the first practice for Lincoln native Logan Foster who transferred in from Texas A&M.

Practice was high tempo and Bolt says there'll lots of scrimmaging over the month.

"Anytime I put the Husker gear or I’m in Lincoln, I’m at this field I feel like its home. It's been five years, if you're not evolving you're not going to grow and get better, so there's a lot that I’ve learned over the last five years," said Will Bolt Nebraska head coach.

