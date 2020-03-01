Nebraska beats Missouri, Wichita State

Nebraska trailed 7-3 after three innings but scored five unanswered runs to pull off the 8-7 come-from-behind victory against Wichita State on Sunday afternoon in its final game of the Mizzou Tournament. With the win, the Huskers finish the day 2-0 after defeating No. 21/23 Mizzou earlier in the day by a score of 10-2.

Olivia Ferrell started and pitched 3.0 innings. She gave up seven runs on six hits. Courtney Wallace (2-2) pitched 4.0 innings of relief and earned the win. She was impressive in the circle, giving up just two hits. Wallace also had one strikeout.

On offense, Nebraska finished with nine hits which included three homers - one from Tristen Edwards, Rylie Unzicker and Ferrell. Peyton Glatter finished the day 2-for-3. Lindsey Walljasper, Samantha Owen, Ally Riley and Cam Ybarra also had one hit.

Wichita State's Erin McDonald (2-4) pitched 6.0 innings of relief. She gave up five runs - two earned - on five hits and had one strikeout.

The Huskers took an early lead in the first scoring two runs. Edwards was hit by a pitch and Unzicker homered to put NU up 2-0. In the bottom of the inning, WSU responded by scoring three runs off three hits.

Nebraska tied the game at 3-3 in the second. Riley singled and Bree Boruff pinch ran for her. Glatter singled and Brooke Andrews was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Then Edwards hit a sac fly to pate Boruff.

The Shockers took a 7-3 lead in the third after scoring four runs off three hits including a home run.

Nebraska bounced back by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth aided by a pair of WSU errors. With two outs, Edwards reached on an error and made it all the way to third on the play. On the next play, Unzicker reached second on another error and Edwards scored. Then Ferrell homered to plate two and cut the lead to 7-6.

The Huskers took the lead in the sixth. Andrews drew a walk and Edwards homered to give the Huskers an 8-7 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Shockers hit a leadoff double and the runner reach third on a sac bunt. With the tying run on third, Ybarra made a great catch to get the second out and keep the runner at third. Wallace closed the inning with a 10-pitch at-bat that ended in a strikeout.

In the seventh, Wallace retired the Shockers in order.