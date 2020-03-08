Nebraska finishes ninth at Columbia 300 Music City Classic

Nebraska finished in ninth place at the Columbia 300 Music City Classic.

Nebraska began bracket play by bowling against No. 7 Stephen F. Austin. The first game ended in a 173-197 Husker loss, but NU came back with a 153-141 win to tie the series at 1-1. NU fell again in game three 163-172. In the fourth game, the series was tied at 2-2 after the Huskers won 204-194. Game five ended in a 186-237 loss for NU while game six led to a 211-205 victory. In the final game, the Huskers fell 194-234 to lose the first matchup 3-4.

The bowling team proceeded on to face No. 10 North Carolina A&T. The Huskers fell in the first game 191-197 but came back to win the next two games 226-172 and 219-191 to claim a 2-1 lead. The fourth game was a strong 259-214 Husker victory. The fifth game ended in a 229-229 tie to put the series at 3.5-1.5 with NU still leading. The Huskers lost the sixth game 195-247 and the seventh game 179-210. The two teams went to a roll off where the Huskers fell 75-98, losing the matchup.

Nebraska moved on to the ninth-place match to verse No. 21 UAB. NU fell 202-225 in the first game to fall behind in the series 0-1. The Huskers rebounded by taking game two 214-189 and game three 227-169 to earn a 2-1 lead. NU kept the momentum rolling as they claimed a 192-189 win in the fourth game and finished off the match by winning the fifth game 225-163. The Huskers won the matchup 4-1.

Nebraska has concluded regular season play and will await regional field announcements.

Music City Classic Final Standings

1. No. 1 McKendree

2. No. 5 Arkansas State

3. No. 4 Vanderbilt

4. No. 11 Louisiana Tech

5. No. 6 Maryland-Eastern Shore

6. No. 7 Stephen F. Austin

7. No. 10 North Carolina A&T

8. No. 13 Central Missouri

9. No. 3 Nebraska

10. No. 21 UAB

11. No. 24 Lincoln Memorial

12. No. 2 Sam Houston State

13. No. 20 Tulane

14. No. 14 Sacred Heart

15. No. 19 Maryville

16. No. 25 Long Island-Brooklyn

17. No. 16 Wisconsin Whitewater

18. No. 7 Youngstown State

19. No. 18 Adelphi

20. Tusculum

21. Drury

22. Lewis

23. Valparaiso

24. Kentucky Wesleyan

25. Upper Iowa

26. Aurora

27. Elmhurst

28. North Central

29. Spalding