Ochoa scores in win over Illinois

The Nebraska soccer team (3-6-2, 2-2-0 Big Ten) finished its weekend homestand with a 1-0 shutout victory over Illinois, the No. 10 team in the RPI, at Hibner Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

(Source: 10/11 NOW)

The Huskers, who picked up their first home win of the season, and the Fighting Illini played to a scoreless first half. Senior Brenna Ochoa put the Huskers on the scoreboard in the 59th minute when a crossing pass from Kayla Mostowich found Ochoa, who fired her shot into the back of the net. It marked Ochoa's first goal of the season and fourth score of her career.

Ochoa led the Husker offense with three shots on goal in 90 minutes of action. She was one of seven Huskers to play the complete game, along with Aubrei Corder, Sinclaire Miramontez, Kenzie Coons, Olivia Brown, Meg Brandt and Mila Gretzky. Brandt registered two shots on goal and Brown recorded one shot on goal. For the game, NU held a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal against the Illini.

Corder, making her school-record 73rd career start as NU's goalkeeper, earned her 26th career complete-game shutout. She collected three saves on Sunday and added to her school record in goalkeeper minutes played.

Illinois falls to 7-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten this season. The Fighting Illini managed a 10-8 edge in shots and a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks against the Big Red, but fell short on Sunday.

The Huskers return to action on Thursday when they visit Iowa, starting at 7 p.m. (CT). Next weekend, NU also plays at Michigan on Sunday at noon (CT).

