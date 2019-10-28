Nebraska readies for Purdue

Nebraska returns to the road on Saturday for a Big Ten West matchup against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The game is set to kick off shortly after 11 a.m. CT (Noon local in West Lafayette)

and will be televised by FOX. The game can be heard on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

Nebraska will enter the contest with a 4-4 record and a 2-3 mark in Big Ten Conference action. The Huskers are coming off a 38-31 setback against Indiana last Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Despite the loss, the Nebraska offense got back on track in the game, surpassing 500 yards for the first time in four games, while putting up more than 200 yards both rushing and passing.

Purdue comes into the game with a 2-6 record and a 1-4 mark in the Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers are coming off a 24-6 loss to Illinois on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette. Coach Jeff Brohm's squad has been ravaged by injuries throughout the season, but still boasts one of the Big Ten's most explosive passing attacks. Purdue will come into the game averaging 301.2 passing yards per game, while completing 60 percent of its pass attempts.

Saturday's matchup is a key to the bowl aspirations of both teams. Nebraska must pick up two victories in the month of November, while Purdue must win each of its final four contests to qualify for a bowl game for the second straight season.