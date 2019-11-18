Nebraska readies up for Maryland

Nebraska completes its 2019 road schedule on Saturday afternoon, as the Huskers travel to College Park, Md., to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The game from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium is set to kickoff off shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. local) and will be televised by BTN. The game can be heard on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

Nebraska will enter the contest with a 4-6 record and a 2-5 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers are coming off a 37-21 loss to No. 15 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. Nebraska's offense rolled up 493 yards against the Badgers' stingy defense, but was unable to finish drives in the loss. Nebraska enters the final two games of the regular season needing a pair of victories to extend its season and become bowl eligible.

Maryland was off last Saturday and enters the contest with a 3-7 record, including a 1-6 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Terrapins' explosive offense has been at its best in home games in College Park,

averging 35.4 points per game in five 2019 home games. Maryland boasts one of the league's top rushing attacks, averaging better than 170 yards per game with 15 running plays of 40 yards or more this season.

Saturday's game will mark Nebraska's first-ever trip to Maryland, and just the second meeting between the two schools since becoming members of the Big Ten. Nebraska defeated Maryland, 28-7, in Lincoln in 2016 in the only previous matchup between the teams.