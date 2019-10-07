Nebraska readies up for Minnesota

Nebraska heads on the road for the second time in Big Ten Conference play this Saturday when Nebraska travels to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Game time from Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium is set for shortly after 6:30 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on FS1. The game can be heard on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

The contest is a key early-season matchup in the Big Ten West Division race, with both schools looking to establish themselves as division contenders as the 2019 season reaches the midway point.

Nebraska will bring a 4-2 record into the contest, including a 2-1 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers are coming off a dramatic 13-10 victory over Northwestern in Lincoln, winning the game on a field goal as time expired. The last-second victory over the Wildcats marked just the second time in Memorial Stadium history that Nebraska has secured a victory on a walk-off field goal.

Minnesota enters the game with a perfect 5-0 record, including a 2-0 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Gophers are coming off a 40-17 victory over Illinois on Saturday in Minneapolis to keep their perfect

start intact. Minnesota has relied on an explosive offense, averaging 410 total yards and 35.8 points per game. The Gophers have won their past seven games overall, including a win over Wisconsin in the

2018 regular-season finale and a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl. The Gophers are ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and are just outside of the top 25 in the AP Poll.