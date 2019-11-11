Nebraska readies up for Wisconsin

Nebraska begins the home stretch of its 2019 season on Saturday when the Huskers take on Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in a Big Ten West clash. The game is set to kick off shortly after 11 a.m. and will be televised by BTN. The game can be heard on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

Nebraska will enter the contest with a 4-5 record and a 2-4 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers have three remaining games, with Big Ten West matchups against Wisconsin and Iowa sandwiched around a trip to Maryland. Nebraska enters the home stretch needing two victories in its final three games to reach bowl eligibility.

The Huskers are coming off a bye which was proceeded by a 31-27 loss at Purdue on Nov. 2. NU took a lead in the final five minutes in West Lafayette, but Purdue scored a late touchdown to pull out the victory. Wisconsin comes into the game with a 7-2 overall record, and a 4-2 mark in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers are in second place in the conference's West Division and remain in contention for a trip to the the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. Wisconsin is ranked 15th in both the AP and Coaches polls this week.

Wisconsin will bring a high-powered rushing attack to Lincoln, averaging 225.7 yards on the ground per game. The Badgers also rank among the nation's top defenses, allowing just 231.4 yards of offense and 12.6 points per game.