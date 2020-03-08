New Mexico State tops Nebraska

Nebraska fell to New Mexico State on Sunday in its final game of the ASU Invitational by a score of 4-1.

Lindsey Walljasper (4-5) started and pitched 2.0 innings. She gave up three runs on five hits and had one strikeout. Olivia Ferrell pitched four innings of relief. She gave up one run on one hit and had four strikeouts.

NM State's Matalasi Faapito (3-3) pitched a complete 7.0 innings. She gave up one run on three hits and had six strikeouts.

Faapito gave the Huskers trouble. Nebraska had just three hits - one from Ferrell, Cam Ybarra and Brooke Andrews. Ybarra also had a walk to reach base twice. Tristen Edwards and Walljasper also drew walks.

The Huskers put up one run in the first after back-to-back walks from Edwards and Ybarra and an RBI single from Ferrell. The Aggies responded, scoring two runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning.

NM State extended its lead to 3-1 after a solo homer in the third and added another run in the fourth.

The Huskers couldn't make up the difference in the final two innings.

Nebraska plays its first home games of the season next weekend, hosting North Dakota and Northern Colorado. The Huskers will play each team once on both Saturday and Sunday for a total of four games.. For tickets, visit Huskers.com.